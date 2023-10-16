Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong’s electric taxi officially enters international racetrack

This marks the first step in their plan to expand into foreign markets, positioning GSM as a regional and global ride-hailing company, contributing to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by the masses.

According to the plan, GSM aims to launch its electric taxi service in Laos in 2023 with a fleet of up to 1,000 VF 5 Plus and VF e34 electric cars. Initially, GSM will develop its electric taxi service and move towards building a complete ecosystem of services, including electric car rentals and value-added services such as all-inclusive ride packages, tour reservations, and personalized car booking.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, the CEO of GSM, stated that besides its core business, in the future, GSM Laos will also engage in B2B activities such as selling and leasing VinFast electric cars, similar to the successful model implemented in Vietnam.

With various modes of access, GSM will gradually establish the habit of using eco-friendly, intelligent, and environmentally friendly transportation in daily life in Laos, providing local residents with a top-notch, noise-free, emission-free travel experience. Through the Green SM taxi service, GSM will also promote Vietnam’s pride – VinFast – in the regional market.

Laos has policies that support and encourage the use of electric vehicles in government agencies and among the general population. The national goal is to have 30% of all vehicles on the road be electric by 2030, with 200 public charging stations nationwide. According to the data from the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport, by the end of 2022, there were 1,326 registered electric cars in circulation. In the first four months of 2023 alone, an additional 526 electric cars were imported. The charging station network in Laos is also being developed, with 17 stations already in operation.

“Laos is a geographically close country with many similarities to Vietnam, and it is also very open to electric vehicles, making it an excellent choice for GSM to launch its international strategy. After Laos, we will continue to expand our operations to other countries to quickly realize the mission of a green future for humanity. In addition, GSM aims to be a bridge to introduce Vietnamese electric vehicles to the world,” shared Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh.

GSM was established and began operations in Vietnam in April, following a multi-platform green transportation model as the first of its kind in the world, with a fleet of 100% electric vehicles. Within just six months of operation, GSM achieved record growth in scale and speed, carrying out more than 6 million passenger transport trips, earning praise from both consumers and transport companies. According to the plan, Green SM will be present in 27 out of 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam by the end of 2023, increasing the electric taxi fleet to 30,000 cars and more than 90,000 electric motorcycles in the near future.

@Thanhnien.vn