Big Tech 2023: 4 competitors of Twitter revealed

In the past year, the technology market has experienced many changes. Opening is Elon Musk’s “noisy” $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. The recession began soon after, the billionaire himself also had to cut many high-cost projects and laid off a series of employees to maintain this social network.

While solid and profitable, many other giants have also had to follow the path of cutting staff. Amazon and Meta have laid off thousands of people. Google offers a series of rigorous performance evaluation criteria, motivating people to work harder and more efficiently.

Microsoft also cut some positions. Luckily, Apple is the only giant in the industry that is relatively immune to date. But how long will this “standing” position of Apple last in 2023.

Business Insider’s Big Tech-related content reporters have worked hard to fairly document the problems these tech giants face. Here are the predictions for the 2023 developments according to the reporter’s analysis.

Twitter – Kali Hays, social media reporter

Elon Musk rocked Twitter this year.Photo: Getty

According to Kali, the gradual demise of Twitter will gradually reach its end next year if Elon Musk continues to run the company like 2022. Last year, there were many “sensitive” images circulating on this social network. Or since taking over, Musk has restored a series of controversial accounts. Examples include accounts related to QAnon, far-right conspiracy theories.

Imran Ahmed, executive director of the Center against Digital Hate, said that Elon Musk himself “condones” hate reactions, racism, contempt for women and discrimination against people third count on Twitter. Even many features on this social network have disappeared or malfunctioned.

However, users will still choose to stay because they have spent a lot of time building their personal brand or have many memories on this social network. But now, there are signs that they are ready for a new social networking platform.

Many of Twitter’s competitors are already “moving” and waiting for a push. Mastodon already has a large user base, reaching more than 5 million accounts since Musk took over Twitter. Other competitors are social network Hive with 1.5 million users and True – a privacy-focused and ad-free app.

Post was also a formidable competitor at launch and had similar functions to Twitter. Post quickly released a test version to wait for any “migration” of Twitter users. Currently, Post has over 300,000 users and over 600,000 on the waiting list.

But perhaps, none of the applications mentioned above is an equal competitor to Twitter due to the limited number of users so far.

Twitter had 100 million daily visitors when it first launched and now has about 245 million users. But with the technology antitrust market, new social networks are still free to flourish. At the same time, many users are also inclined to try new things. Therefore, 2023 will be a promising year with many breakthrough opportunities for platforms that want to take over Twitter.

Microsoft – reporter Ashley Stewart

Microsoft President, Brad Smith.Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Microsoft’s biggest challenge in 2023 is reaching a $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard. If successful, Microsoft will become the third largest game company by revenue, after Tencent (China) and Sony (Japan).

This year, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block this acquisition by Microsoft because of concerns about competitors with Xbox consoles and the cloud gaming business.

But Microsoft president Brad Smith recently said the company is willing to compromise and could offer the nation’s game Call of Duty on rivals’ platforms within the next decade.

According to reporter Ashley, if the deal goes through, Microsoft will prevail in the battle with the FTC.

Ellen Thomas, reporter in charge of cloud computing technology

2023 will be a good year for startups focused on cloud financial management, including Cirrus Nexus, Yotascale, Ternary, and Cast AI.

Cloud computing is supposed to be an economical solution for data management, but the costs of purchasing “storage”, algorithms, and associated services can add up.

So 2023 will be an “exciting” year for companies like FinOps. The company offers cloud spend optimization to deliver the most value. Examples include negotiating prices with vendors or monitoring and optimizing free trials.

Amazon – reporter Eugene Kim

CEO Amazon Andy Jassy. Ảnh: Amazon

It is expected that Amazon will have a “sloppy” 2023. The three main pillars including e-commerce platforms, cloud computing services (AWS) and Amazon Prime are all experiencing slow growth as the economy struggles.

During the pandemic, people choose Amazon to buy and sell. But now they have returned to direct sales activities at the store, causing the revenue of this e-commerce platform to drop seriously. Amazon Prime’s membership program is also becoming saturated in the US, and people are also cutting costs for cloud computing services.

A recent internal forecast by Amazon economists suggests the company’s growth will stall. 2023 will be a difficult year for this giant.

Alphabet – reporter Hugh Langley

CEO Alphabet, Sundar Pichai. Ảnh: Getty

The appearance of the Google search engine and the iPhone has really turned the technology industry upside down for the past 30 years. But now, an experimental chatbot called ChatGPT is expected to do the same.

ChatGPT is a chatbot application using AI, capable of explaining concepts in a simpler and more advanced way than simply Google’s answer suggestions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) DALL-E is a technology that allows users to create digital images by describing what they expect to see through an artificial intelligence model.

Both ChatGPT and DALL-E (under OpenAI) may not pose an immediate threat to Google’s business, but the influence of these two applications has marked an important milestone for artificial intelligence.

Investors will likely be ready to pour huge investments into artificial intelligence startups when the heat of crypto fades. So 2023 is a year of challenges and expectations for tech giants like Google. The company is expected to have many impressive demos for the field of artificial intelligence.

Madeline Stone, e-commerce reporter

The business model without intermediaries but through e-commerce platforms to reach consumers (D2C) may face many obstacles in 2023.

Online sellers will face a range of risks, including changes in data security practices, inflation or supply chain disruptions.

This makes online sellers need to approach e-commerce in many new ways such as AI technology or machine learning – a subset of artificial intelligence.

2023 will have many big changes and the question is what Big Tech will do to promote more growth.

