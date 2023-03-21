Beware of the trick of buying back the excess kilos of checked baggage for drug transport

In the middle of February, three shipments containing narcotics were in the names of three separate persons, and the phone numbers to receive on the packages belonged to other people. The combined investigation by the Police and Customs forces found that all three persons had no knowledge of the number of narcotics checked in bags under their identities.

Taking advantage of certain passengers’ extra luggage on a journey abroad to Vietnam, some individuals joined up to purchase back that additional weight in order to carry narcotics. According to the investigative agency, the subjects frequently send persons to accompany the aircraft in order to monitor the products and avoid criminal liability if they are discovered and detained by the authorities.

[3 Vietnam Airlines flight attendants get caught while transporting 10kg of ecstasy and narcotics from France to Vietnam.]

The finding of narcotics in parcels is mostly due to the screening activity of security personnel. Lately, the customs force has concentrated its efforts on closely managing key international air routes to Vietnam for targeted screening and inspection.

Likewise, if any new medicines exist in the globe, the subjects will quickly find a means to bring them back to the nation, according to the functional forces. Synthetic narcotics with eye-catching hues and forms have been seized in recent air-borne drug ventures. This increases the difficulty for detection and investigative teams to arrest and prevent narcotics from entering and infiltrating people’s lives.