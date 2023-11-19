Best things to do in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island

Phu Quoc is a beautiful island in the south of Vietnam, where you can enjoy many activities and attractions.

Here are some of the best things to do in Phu Quoc:

Relax on the stunning beaches:

Phu Quoc has many beaches with soft white sand and clear blue water. Some of the most popular ones are Sao Beach², Khem Beach³, and Long Beach⁴. You can swim, sunbathe, or try some water sports like snorkeling, kayaking, or jet skiing.

Explore the Phu Quoc National Park:

This is a large natural reserve that covers more than half of the island. You can hike through the forest, see various wildlife, and admire the views from the mountain peaks. The national park is also a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, which means it has a high biodiversity and ecological significance⁵.

Take a boat tour to the surrounding islands:

Phu Quoc is surrounded by many smaller islands, each with its own charm and beauty. You can take a boat tour to visit some of them, such as An Thoi Islands, Hon Thom Island, and Hon May Rut Island. You can also enjoy fishing, diving, or snorkeling along the way.

Visit the Phu Quoc Prison:

This is a historical site that was used as a prison camp during the Vietnam War. You can learn about the history and the harsh conditions of the prisoners, as well as see some of the original artifacts and exhibits. The prison is also known as the Coconut Tree Prison, because of the coconut trees that were planted around it to hide it from aerial view.

Ride the cable car to Hon Thom Island:

This is the longest cable car in the world, spanning over 7 km and connecting Phu Quoc Island to Hon Thom Island. You can enjoy the panoramic views of the sea and the islands from the cable car, and then explore Hon Thom Island, which has a beautiful beach and a water park.

Experience the Phu Quoc Night Market:

This is a lively and colorful market that opens every evening in the center of Duong Dong town. You can find a variety of goods, such as souvenirs, handicrafts, clothes, and jewelry. You can also taste some of the local delicacies, such as seafood, barbecue, and street food.