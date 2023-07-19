Best F&B brands for 2023 in Vietnam revealed

Decision Lab, YouGov’s exclusive partner in Vietnam, releases the Decision Lab F&B Rankings for 2023.

KFC (29.6) is the best F&B brand in Vietnam, followed by Highlands Coffee (25.0) and Trung Nguyen Legend (20.2).

Jollibee is the biggest improver which saw an increase of 2.3 points in 2023.

Decision F&B Rankings 2023 has named KFC (29.6) as the best F&B brand in Vietnam, followed by Highland Coffee (25.0) and Trung Nguyen Legend (20.2).

Decision Lab, YouGov’s exclusive partner in Vietnam, released the Decision Lab F&B Rankings 2023. This ranking is for major brands in the F&B market with several outlets. These brands have achieved the highest average Index score over the past twelve months. This metric measures overall brand health calculated by taking the average scores of the following YouGov BrandIndex metrics: General Impression, Quality, Value, Corporate Reputation, Customer Satisfaction, and Recommendation. Data is from YouGov BrandIndex, a syndicated brand tracker that collects data on over 400 Vietnamese brands daily.

F&B Businesses that understand their overall brand health can use this knowledge to improve their ranking, stand out in a crowded marketplace, establish a loyal customer base, increase brand awareness, and drive business growth.

Top 10 ranked: KFC Rules Vietnam’s F&B Scene

KFC tops Decision Lab F&B Rankings 2023 in Vietnam, scoring 29.6. Its Index score places it well ahead of other popular quick-service restaurants. In 2022, KFC also had the top Index score (31.1), but its score has fallen by 1.5 points this year.

Highlands Coffee is the runner-up, with a score of 25. The Vietnamese coffee chain has built a strong brand identity that offers premium coffee products and a comfortable environment for customers.

Trung Nguyên Legend, which achieved an Index score of 20.2, jumped to the third position. The coffee chain jumped two places from fifth in 2022. Lotteria achieved an Index score of 18.5 to come in fourth. The Korean QSR chain dropped one spot from 2022 when it was third (20.1). Phúc Long Coffee and Tea round out the top five with an Index score of 18.1.

The other brands in the top 10 are The Coffee House (16.2), McDonald’s (15.3), Jollibee (13.8), Starbucks (13.1), and Pizza Hut (12.9).

Top 5 Improvers: Jollibee is the rising star

Decision Lab released the five “most improved” brands alongside the overall rankings. The biggest improver this year is Jollibee, which increased by 2.3 points iưn 2023. In a recent blog, Decision Lab discovered that Jolliebee is KFC’s most significant competitive threat in Vietnam.

Trung Nguyen Legend has also significantly improved their Index score, increasing by 2.1 points. Highlands Coffee, Texas Chicken, and Phuc Long witness slight increases.

Commenting on Decision Lab F&B Brand Rankings 2023, Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, said:

“We are pleased to introduce the Decision Lab F&B Brand Rankings 2023, based on data from YouGov BrandIndex, a syndicated brand tracker. This ranking gives a thorough and impartial evaluation of the brand health of Vietnam’s major F&B brands, using six metrics that reflect how consumers perceive and interact with them. The list identifies Vietnam’s top and most improved F&B brands and the elements that contribute to their success. We hope this ranking will serve as a valuable resource for F&B businesses, consumers, and industry stakeholders, as well as a benchmark for excellence and innovation in the F&B sector.”

Methodology

The Decision Lab F&B Rankings 2023 are calculated using data collected from YouGov’s online panel in Vietnam daily from the flagship YouGov BrandIndex solution. This ranking is for major brands in the F&B market with several outlets.

Brands were ranked based on their Index score, which is a measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average scores of the following BrandIndex metrics: General Impression, Quality, Value, Corporate Reputation, Customer Satisfaction, and Recommendation.

The ranking shows the brands with the highest average Index score between 20th June 2022 – 19th June 2023, compared with the same period in the previous year. All brands must have a minimum sample size of 100 responses and have been tracked for at least six months to be included in the Rankings and for at least 18 months to appear in the Improvers tables. The scores are representative of the Vietnamese online adult population aged 18+.