Benefits of digital transformation for Vietnam’s tourism industry

Smart travel card, app “Vietnam Tourism – Vietnam Travel” or Vietnam Tourism Database are among the latest achievements in the digital transformation of the tourism industry over the past time.

With the Smart Travel Card, visitors to Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam relic can now buy tickets and check tickets with just one touch, making the visit process much more convenient, as well as helping save resources. In addition, tax preparation and administration activities were also carried out at the same time.

That is one of the examples of the benefits of digital transformation that Vietnam’s tourism industry is implementing in the conference “Strengthening cooperation in the digital environment, improving the experience of visitors” organized by Traveloka and Vietnam National Administration of Tourism on November 16.

Accordingly, Mr. Hoa is very optimistic about the digital transformation of Vietnam’s tourism with the cooperation and support of many parties, including the government, agencies, localities, travel businesses and public companies technology like Traveloka to bring the most enjoyable experiences and emotions to visitors – the central object of this process.

One of the most important achievements, according to Mr. Hoa, is that the National Administration of Tourism has built a database system on Vietnam’s tourism. With this database, it will be possible to avoid the situation that each province and locality has its own tourism application, which is both a waste of resources and inconvenience for tourists. Localities will also be able to exploit this open system to build their own tourism strategies and products.

As with the Vietnam Travel application, tourists can use an ecosystem of technology utilities such as booking air tickets, hotels, buying electronic tickets to attractions, searching for travel services, or responding to travel requests. Report to the authorities, update the latest news…

Mr. Hoa said, “ The fact is that the National Administration of Tourism, the Central Government and the locality have built the national digital platform, so the problem now is how the localities deploy and put the platform into use. No need to invest in the platform so that each locality has an application.”

At the workshop, representatives of agencies, businesses and experts all agreed that the post-Covid-19 digital transformation of the tourism industry is an “inevitable” and has been successfully implemented by many localities.

As in Hanoi, smart travel applications such as Visit Hanoi, MyHanoi can act as a virtual assistant to support visitors. Museums, craft villages and monuments have also applied automatic interpretation systems and many other modern technologies to enhance the visitor’s experience.

Thanh Hoa province applies virtual reality technology, augmented reality at Lam Kinh relics, Ho Dynasty citadel… Da Nang with the first chatbot technology application in Vietnam, “Da Nang Fantasticity”. In Ho Chi Minh City, technologies for online ticketing, automatic interpretation or digital synchronization of traffic and tourism data have been implemented in double-decker bus tours. Or Hai Phong has also created a great attraction thanks to tourism promotion in the digital environment over the past time.

However, leaders of the Center for Tourism Information also acknowledged that localities still face many difficulties to deploy digitalization of tourism products, requiring more creative efforts from relevant units.

“Although some localities have also begun to pay attention to building technology products, building data warehouses, 3D, virtual reality… especially at museums and monuments, there are problems due to problems technology and funding, so many localities have not done it yet or just do it for a show,” he shared.

