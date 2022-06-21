Ben Tre province is preparing to export green-skinned pomelo to the U.S.

Currently, gardeners, agricultural enterprises and cooperatives in Ben Tre province are urgently taking necessary measures to export green pomelos to the United States next September.

Currently, specialized agencies under the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ben Tre province are acting as the focal point to connect farmers, cooperative groups and cooperatives with Chanh Thu Fruit Import Export Group Joint Stock Company (Cho Lach District, Ben Tre Province) to implement and guide the issuance of planting area codes, creating the most favorable conditions for enterprises to export green pomelos to the United States and other markets in the world.

Chanh Thu Fruit Import-Export Group Joint Stock Company is also building a pomelo material area to meet export standards to the United States with 5 cooperatives producing green-skinned pomelos that meet Viet GAP standards in the province market.

In which, Ben Tre green-skinned pomelo cooperative has more than 11 hectares, Giao Long green-skinned pomelo cooperative (Chau Thanh district) has 60 hectares, Quoi Son cooperative (Chau Thanh district) has 39 hectares. Cooperatives that have a production unit code (PUC) to go to the EU in the name of Chanh Thu Fruit Import Export Group Joint Stock Company are waiting for the Plant Protection Department to issue a PUC and export to the US.

Green-skinned pomelo is one of the specialty fruits of Ben Tre province with an area of ​​​​nearly 9,5000 hectares, with an output of more than 90,000 tons/year. This is the 7th fruit of our country entering the US market.

Exported to the US market, this local green-skinned pomelo grower is very excited. Mr. Trinh Ngoc Trung, a gardener who produces 1 hectare of green-skinned pomelos according to Viet Gap standards in Quoi Son commune, Chau Thanh district, Ben Tre province shared: “Producing pomelos according to Viet GAP standards follows the correct process and can be sold to the United States, which I think is very beneficial for farmers. The US market is the hardest in the world, pomelo will be priced. Farmers must strictly follow the process and regulations to have high prices.”

