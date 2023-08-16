Ben Thanh metro station is 99% complete

Ben Thanh station is the major and largest station of Ho Chi Minh City’s urban railway system, linking Metro lines 1, 2, 3a, and, in the future, Line 4.

Ben Thanh Central Station is approaching completion and is regarded as a new symbolic work in Ho Chi Minh City’s central region. The project was designed to link the underground commercial center, as well as the neighboring buildings and facilities, to construct a comprehensive underground utility system in the city center area.

On August 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railways Management Board said that the primary components, most of the architectural items (ceilings, granite floors, stairs, etc.), fire prevention items, lighting systems, signals, and so on, are now 99% complete.

Currently, the contractor for package 1a (a partnership between Sumitomo Mitsui and Cienco 4) is repairing errors such as scratches and cleaning; at the same time, it is implementing the procurement of interior equipment such as beds and cabinets for the staff room inside the station, as well as processing and installing ticket counters. The acceptance procedures will then be completed.

Ben Thanh Station is included in Package No. 1a, which is the final building contract for Metro Line 1’s underground portion. Therefore, after completion, the transition to a test run from Ben Thanh station to Suoi Tien station is an important milestone for switching to testing, evaluating system safety certification, and preparing the necessary work for the entire line’s commercial operation under the direction of the Prime Minister and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

@vtv.vn