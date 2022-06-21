Before the household registration book is officially “dead” at the end of 2022, what should people do?

According to the Law on Residence 2020, only paper household registration books are removed, but the concept of household registration is not completely removed. Accordingly, when removing the paper household registration book, the issued paper books will no longer be valid.

Therefore, State agencies will manage people’s residence information by electronic means, also known as electronic household registration books.

According to Clause 3, Article 38 of the Law on Residence 2020, effective from July 1, 2021: From the effective date of this Law, the issued household registration books and temporary residence books will still be used and valid. such as papers and documents confirming residence in accordance with this Law until the end of December 31, 2022.

Therefore, the issued paper household registration book will continue to be used until the end of December 31, 2022. From January 1, 2023, the paper household registration book was officially “deathed”, no longer valid for use.

In order not to face difficulties when the paper household registration book expires, people need to do these things immediately before the paper household registration book expires at the end of 2022.

Updating information in the National Database on Population

In Clause 3, Article 38 of the Law on Residence 2020, when a citizen carries out the procedures for residence registration leading to a change in information in the household registration book, the residence registration agency is responsible for withdrawing the issued household registration book. adjust and update information in the population database and do not issue or re-issue household registration books.

Accordingly, when the household registration book is revoked, the resident’s information is updated on the National Population Database.

According to the Law on Citizen Identification, the National Population Database is a collection of basic information about all Vietnamese citizens that is standardized, digitized, stored and managed by an information infrastructure to serving the state management and transactions of agencies, organizations and individuals.

According to Article 9 of the Law on Citizen Identification, information about citizens is collected and updated into the national population database, including: Surname, middle name and birth name; date of birth; sex; place of birth registration; home town; ethnic; religion; nationality; marital status; place of residence; current residence; blood group…

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the national population data center has been officially put into operation since July 1, 2021.

Currently, the Ministry has updated to the system more than 102 million population information and localities have reviewed, “cleaned” data on the software system and consolidated book records, archives of household records. more than 98 million people (reaching 95.8%).

However, in some cases where information has not been updated on the National Population Database or has not been updated, the standard of residence information may be due to the fact that police officers have not been able to contact, people go to out of the local…

Therefore, if citizens have not been updated with the information on the National Population Database or updated but it is not accurate, it is necessary to quickly update it again to facilitate the implementation of administrative procedures. after December 31, 2022. The information on the Database is used to replace the paper household registration book when the paper household registration book expires from 2023.

Go to work Citizen ID with chip

Clause 1, Article 37 of the Law on Residence 2020 stipulates that relevant information about citizens’ residency is updated in the National Population Database.

In particular, Article 12 of the Law on Citizen Identity 2014 stipulates that personal identification numbers are established from the National Population Database to be used to connect, update, share and exploit information of citizens in the community. National population database and specialized databases.

The personal identification number (12 digits) is also the CCCD card number. When citizens carry out administrative procedures, they can present their CCCD card to get information about their residence and other information on the National Population Database.

Therefore, the Residence Management Police will use the personal identification number to access, update and adjust on the National Population Database.

Therefore, if citizens are using 9-digit ID card, that is, do not know their personal identification code, it will be very difficult to obtain information about residence. If citizens do not have a CCCD with a chip, they need to quickly go to work to facilitate the implementation of administrative procedures when the official paper household registration book is abolished.

Source: CafeF