Be Group raised $30 million, fueling its push to take on Grab in Vietnam’s ride-hailing market

Motorbike riders travel during COVID-19 outbreak in Hanoi in July 2020: Vietnam is expected to be among the first nations to achieve herd immunity. © Getty Images
  • Be Group expanding its ride, delivery and fintech offerings.
  • Upstart targets $200 million in gross revenue in two years.

Vietnam’s Be Group raised 739.5 billion dong ($30 million) in fresh funding, accelerating its push to take on larger rival Grab Holdings Ltd. in markets from ride-hailing to deliveries.

Local firm VPBank Securities is providing the funding and will own shares in BE Group’s parent upon closing of the round, according to a statement from the technology company Wednesday.

