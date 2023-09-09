Be drivers supported in switching to VinFast electric vehicles

Be has recently entered into a partnership with VinFast and the digital bank Cake by VPBank to assist beBike (motorcycle) drivers in switching from gasoline to electric vehicles.

According to the agreement, VinFast will provide support to Be drivers in transitioning from gasoline motorcycles to the VinFast Feliz S electric motorcycle with a special discount of 4% per vehicle on the listed price during the initial phase of the collaboration.

Cake by VPBank, the digital bank, will also offer modern financial solutions for Be drivers looking to purchase the VinFast Feliz S electric motorcycle with favorable interest rates starting from 0%. The entire loan application process and approval results will be conducted entirely online, without the need to visit a bank branch.

The VinFast Feliz S is an electric motorcycle capable of traveling 198 km on a single full charge, and it can withstand water submersion of up to 0.5 meters for 30 minutes, making it suitable for the job requirements of technology-driven motorcycle taxi drivers.

Ms. Vu Hoang Yen, CEO of Be Group, shared, “After the initial phase of cooperation with our GSM partner, we have seen many positive signals and results, notably a continuous growth in the number of electric taxi trips, now accounting for 6% of the total rides on the Be platform each month (higher than the 5% of some other ride-hailing technology platforms). Be aims to further accelerate the realization of a larger goal, which is to promote the adoption of green transportation habits among Be drivers and to foster the development of green transportation nationwide.”

Be Group believes that the electric motorcycle market, in particular, and clean energy vehicles in general, in Vietnam show significant development potential. This is especially true after the government set a target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the sales of electric motorcycles in Vietnam have increased by approximately 30-35% in recent years, making Vietnam the largest electric motorcycle market in ASEAN and the second largest in the world, following China.

@Cafef