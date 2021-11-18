Bars, dance clubs, spa, massage and karaoke parlors in HCMC will be closed again after 2 days reopen

Two days after allowing bars, clubs, massage and karaoke parlors to reopen, HCMC on Thursday ordered them to close down amid complex Covid-19 situations.

The order issued on Thursday by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, bars, dance clubs, spa, massage and karaoke parlors will be suspended until further notice.

The municipal Department of Health will be responsible for building Covid-19 safety protocols for businesses and services like bars, spa and massage parlors, the document said.

Karaoke and massage parlors, bars and night clubs in HCMC have been closed for around seven months now. There are around 680 such establishments in the city.

Cinemas and libraries are still allowed, but all employees and participants must either be fully vaccinated with two doses, recovered from Covid-19 or test negative for the coronavirus within the last 72 hours.

Source: Vnexpress.

