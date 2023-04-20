Bank Robbery In Vietnam’s Da Nang city

A young man reportedly rushed into a branch of VietinBank located in Hai Chau district, threatened employees, and robbed money on April 20.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. when the suspect stopped his motorbike in front of the bank, forcibly entered the premises, and swiftly pulled down the rolling door.

At the time of the robbery, there were six individuals present inside the bank, including employees and security guards. According to a security guard who was present during the incident, the robber was wearing a black shirt, a mask, had a gun in one hand, and an electric whip in the other. He allegedly threatened the guard with both weapons and then instructed the bank employee to put the money in a nylon bag.

The robbery was carried out in less than a minute.

According to eyewitnesses, the robber was seen leaving the scene of the crime on a gray Yamaha Grande motorcycle. The number plate of the vehicle has been recorded and reported to the police.

The amount of money stolen is currently being assessed. Fortunately, no bank employees were harmed during the robbery.