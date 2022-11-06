Banh mi honored as world’s best street food

From Vietnamese bread to Mexican Gringas, all are listed by Taste Atlas as one of the world’s best street foods after a survey of readers around the planet was conducted in September of this year.

With 4.8 out of 5 points, Vietnam’s banh mi is rated on par with Japan’s karaage fried chicken, India’s Paratha or Mexico’s Gringas. According to Euronews, in each region, Vietnamese bread has different flavors, but the common point is that they are all wrapped in crispy golden French baguettes.

The baguette was introduced to Vietnam by the French in the 20th century, but it is the creativity and variation of the people here that has made this dish famous all over the world.

The most popular version of banh mi has a filling consisting of pate made from pork liver served with pork rolls, grated carrots with pickles, coriander, sauce and a few other ingredients. Guests can also find grilled meat sandwiches. The crispy taste of the crust and the fresh ingredients in the filling will give diners an unforgettable experience.

Appearing in the list of Taste Atlas this time is also Shanghai Lumpiang, also known as Chinese-style spring rolls. Lumpiang is a ground meat filling wrapped in a thin crust and deep-fried, dipped in a sweet and sour sauce. Not merely a street food, Lumpiang also appears at special birthday parties or weddings in the Chinese.

Topping Taste Atlas’s chart is Malaysia’s national dish, Roti Canai. This is a popular dish for breakfast every day for the people here. The cake is made from flour and butter, thinly rolled, then folded into several layers and fried to a crispy golden color to serve with curry. This dish began to be introduced to Malaysia by Indian immigrants around the 1800s.

Some other dishes also voted by Taste Atlas readers like Paratha – a layered bread cooked in butter, popular across South Asian countries from India and Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh or Carne Asada Tacos, dubbed ‘the world’s first tacos’ and originated in the 1500s in Mexico. Thin slices of ribs are grilled, then served with a tortilla and coriander.

