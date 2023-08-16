Bang Stream: The hot spring has the highest boiling point in Vietnam

On the evening of August 14, Truong Thinh Group hosted the launching ceremony for Bang Onsen Spa & Resort hot spring resort and rehabilitation.

Bang Hot Springs is located in Quang Binh province’s south, in Kim Thuy commune (Le Thuy district), about 50 kilometers from Dong Hoi City. With a boiling temperature of 105 degrees Celsius, this mineral spring has the highest boiling point in Vietnam. Many medical professionals and Japanese onsen specialists say the hot Bang spring bath has an excellent therapeutic effect because it contains uncommon trace elements.

Many spots of boiling water rise from the soil at Bang stream, generating foggy streams of smoke that weave among the green trees; fresh and cool surroundings, unique and fascinating landscape, wild and rustic nature full of beauty.

According to Truong Thinh Group, the Bang Onsen spa & resort project has completed phase 1 with an investment of more than 1,100 billion VND and has put the major project items into operation, which primarily comprise 92 international standard luxury resort rooms, conference rooms, restaurants, and so on.

According to Vo Minh Hoai, Chairman of Truong Thinh Group, while investing in the development and exploitation of the Bang hot spring resort and rehabilitation tourism, the unit is founded on the concept of not compromising nature, the pristine state of the Bang stream, and the ecology of the area. Preserving the integrity of the ancient forest landscape; preserving the clean, natural quality of Bang stream and the project area.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Record Organization awarded a certificate to Bang hot spring, Vietnam’s spring with the highest boiling point. Truong Thinh Group also gifted 300 Bru-Van Kieu ethnic households in Kim Thuy commune with presents worth one million VND apiece.

