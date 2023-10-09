Bang Lang stork garden – An unique attraction in Can Tho

When one visits the garden, one will be able to witness the magnificence of nature firsthand. It is important for garden owners to strike a balance between utilizing and preserving the environment, in order to create a habitat that will enable storks to thrive and multiply.

The Bang Lang stork garden, located in Thot Not district, is a well-known destination for tourists from both near and far. The storks that reside in the garden are truly remarkable with their beautiful white wings and can often be found in large groups, making for a truly unique and fascinating sight. Observing them as they search for prey in their peaceful surroundings is truly inspiring, as storks are symbols of resilience and determination.

Despite the challenges that Bang Lang Stork Garden has faced due to tourism, such as a decline in visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Khong Lo is determined to continue his father’s legacy and ensure the garden’s ongoing success. He understands that relying solely on good fortune is not enough, and therefore, he is fully committed to taking action and finding ways to help the garden thrive, despite economic difficulties.

The “residence” of Bang Lang stork garden is located around 60 kilometers from Can Tho city. Visitors can come to Can Tho city by plane, automobile, motorcycle, or bus, and then take Highway 91 through O Mon and Thot Not directly to the stork garden.

