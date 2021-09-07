Bamboo Airways to reopen commercial flights to Tokyo and Taipei from November

Bamboo Airways will reopen international commercial flights connecting Hanoi with Tokyo and Taipei from November.

Flights from Hanoi to Tokyo are scheduled to depart every Tuesday starting Nov. 2 while Hanoi-Taipei flights depart every Wednesday starting Nov. 3.

Tickets for the Hanoi-Tokyo route cost from VND8.3 million ($364.36) while the other route is priced from VND7 million.

On return trips, the carrier would only transport Vietnamese repatriates or foreign experts with permission to enter the country. Vietnam is yet to open its doors to foreign tourists.

A representative of the carrier said resumption of these international routes are meant to meet growing travel demand among Vietnamese citizens wishing to study and work abroad as well as stranded foreigners longing to return home.

In July, Vietnam Airlines reopened international commercial flights connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Australia along with several Asian and European destinations.

Vietnam closed national borders and canceled all international flights in March last year with only Vietnamese repatriates, foreign experts and highly-skilled workers allowed in since then with stringent conditions.

Aviation authorities late last month requested airlines to stop selling tickets for domestic flights until further notice as the country grapples with its most challenging outbreak that began in late April with over 530,000 infections.

Source: Vnexpress.

