Bamboo Airways signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Novaland

It is expected that by 2025, accommodation, food, entertainment, shopping, culture, art and sports services in Novaland’s urban areas will serve 36 million visitors per year, of which about 6 million international visitors.

It is expected that by 2025, accommodation, food, entertainment, shopping, culture, art and sports services in Novaland’s urban areas will serve 36 million visitors per year, of which about 6 million international visitors.

On August 25, at Novaland Gallery 2bis Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, District 1, Novaland signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Bamboo Airways, towards the goal of bringing many new and convenient experiences, contributing to increasing the value of customers. adding value to customers and the community with each party’s products and services.

The cooperation agreement is also part of the group’s strategy of expanding tourism service activities, joining forces with other businesses to promote the potential and internal resources on the journey of sustainable tourism economic development. Previously, NovaGroup also signed a cooperation agreement with Vietnam Airlines to jointly bring rich products and add value to each party’s customers, as well as increase the competitiveness of products and services in the market in the future and abroad.

The extensive cooperation in many fields with businesses in the aviation industry marks a new milestone, demonstrating Nova’s determination to join forces to develop in order to quickly attract tens of millions of domestic and foreign tourists. international standards, contributing to the completion of the targets in the tourism development strategy of Vietnam.

With the advantage of the strong and comprehensive launch pad NovaGroup, Novaland is deploying and gradually putting into operation large-scale tourism urban areas with high-class and diverse utilities and services such as NovaWorld Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan province). ), NovaWorld Ho Tram (Ba Ria – Vung Tau), NovaWorld Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa)… and constantly make efforts to research and deploy the next NovaWorld cities in provinces with potential for tourism economic development sustainable calendar.

It is expected that by 2025, accommodation, food, entertainment, shopping, culture, art and sports services in Novaland’s urban areas will serve 36 million visitors per year, of which about 6 million international visitors. This is also an important factor to help prolong the high-class vacations of domestic and international tourists when coming to Vietnam on Bamboo Airways or Vietnam Airlines flights.

As the first private airline in Vietnam determined to pursue the goal of providing international standard-oriented aviation services, Bamboo Airways quickly consolidated its position with outstanding internal strengths: High-quality aviation services quality, hospitality; extensive inter-regional flight network; highest on-time rate in the industry.

On this solid foundation, Bamboo Airways is trying to expand its international route network connecting major airports of the continent, contributing to accelerating the process of turning Vietnam into an aviation gateway of the East. South Asia in particular and Asia in general, enhancing Vietnam’s status as a destination. Along with that, the airline places a central task in constantly maintaining and improving the service according to the traditional airline model (full service), thereby promoting widely and effectively the good values ​​of the culture and Vietnamese people to world friends.

According to the content of the signing ceremony, Bamboo Airways and Novaland will jointly research and develop special products and programs to bring customers the most optimal values, such as coordinating to develop policies for customers. loyal customers of each party to increase the resonance value, and provide more preferential packages and utilities in the affiliate ecosystem for customers to have more new and attractive experiences in the fields of aviation and tourism. and invest…

In addition, the two sides will also cooperate in research to develop integrated products and services for both corporate and individual customers; develop and improve the efficiency of the distribution channel system through the use of services and products of the parties nationwide.

Source: Cafebiz