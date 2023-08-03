Bamboo Airways remains the most punctual airline in the first 5 months of 2023

In May 2023, Bamboo Airways continued to lead the domestic aviation industry in on-time performance (OTP) with a rate of 95.6%.

According to data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Bamboo Airways had the highest on-time departure rate (OTP) at 95.6%, surpassing the industry’s average OTP of 88.3%.

Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air had OTP rates of 89.4% and 84.8% respectively. With these figures, Bamboo Airways maintained its position as the airline with the best on-time performance in the Vietnamese aviation industry.

Bamboo Airways leads in on-time flight rate in the first 5 months of 2023

During the first five months of 2023, Vietnamese airlines recorded 13,762 delayed flights, accounting for 11.7% of all flights, a 2-point increase compared to the same period in 2022. There were 380 canceled flights, representing 0.3% of all flights, a 0.6-point decrease from 2022. Among the airlines, Bamboo Airways had the lowest delayed flight rate at 4.4%, while Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air had delayed flight rates of 10.6% and 15.2% respectively.

The main contributing factors to flight delays for the airlines included issues with airport equipment and services, flight management and operations, airline-specific reasons, weather conditions, and aircraft returning late, among others. Notably, late aircraft returns were the primary reason for delayed departures during this period.

Flight cancellation rate of airlines in the 5-month period of 2023

The aviation industry is showing strong signs of recovery through growth indicators and expansion plans to meet the robust market demand. Statistics indicate that in the first six months of 2023, airlines transported 28 million passengers, a nearly 27% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Among them, around 7 million passengers were international travelers, while approximately 21 million were domestic passengers. Since the beginning of the year, airlines have implemented robust plans to restore their domestic flight networks, resume operations, and introduce new international routes to connect key regions. Vietnam Airlines has fully restored its domestic flight network and resumed operations on 90% of its international routes compared to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, Vietjet Air has opened ten new domestic and international routes. Most recently, Bamboo Airways achieved its goal of connecting all 22 commercial airports in Vietnam with the launch of the Hanoi – Ca Mau route. Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam predicted that the total Vietnamese aviation market in 2023 would reach approximately 80 million passengers and 1.44 million tons of cargo, representing a respective 45.4% increase in passenger numbers and 15% increase in cargo compared to 2022. @Vietnamnet