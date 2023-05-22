Bamboo Airways names former deputy CEO of Vietnam Airlines as its new CEO

The Board of Directors of Bamboo Airways has appointed Mr. Nguyen Minh Hai as CEO, replacing Mr. Nguyen Manh Quan, effective from May 24th.

According to Bamboo Airways, Mr. Nguyen Manh Quan has submitted his resignation as the CEO. He has held this position since July 2022. Prior to that, he served as Deputy CEO from July 2020 and Acting Deputy CEO from September 2020.

Under Mr. Quan’s leadership, Bamboo Airways has achieved positive results in its operations and business activities. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bamboo Airways has achieved high revenue milestones in the second half of 2022 through innovative operational and business strategies. By the end of Q1 2023, the airline’s fleet utilization rate reached nearly 100%.

Replacing Mr. Quan is Mr. Nguyen Minh Hai. Born in 1972, Mr. Hai holds a bachelor’s degree in Tourism Business Management from the National Economics University. He has 25 years of experience in the aviation industry and has previously served as Deputy CEO of Vietnam Airlines (from April 2015 to January 2019) and CEO of Cambodia Angkor Air.

Earlier last week, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bamboo Airways also announced that the airline could undergo significant changes in both high-level positions within the Board of Directors and the executive management team. In the immediate future, Mr. Hideki Oshima, former Director of International Relations and Alliance of Japan Airlines, will join the Board of Directors and the executive management team of Bamboo Airways. Mr. Masaru Onishi, former Chairman of Japan Airlines, will serve as a Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors of Bamboo Airways.

Japan Airlines is the second-largest airline in Japan. In late 2019, Japan Airlines proposed extensive cooperation with Bamboo Airways during a meeting between the leaders of the two airlines in Hanoi.