Bamboo Airways launches the first ever air route between Da Nang City and Con Dao Island

There will be 10 round trips a week with fares starting at VND2.4 million ($103.37) one way.

The airline also plans to begin operating a thrice-weekly service to Con Dao from the north central province of Thanh Hoa. It will use twin-engine Embraer jets on both routes, VNExpress, a local media reported.

With the two additions, the carrier will have five direct services to Con Dao, the others being from Hanoi, Hai Phong and Vinh.

Its spokesperson said the carrier is working with relevant agencies to also fly to Con Dao from Ca Mau and Rach Gia in the Mekong Delta.

The Vietnam Air Services Company, or VASCO, a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, also operated regular flights to the island from Ho Chi Minh City and the southern city of Can Tho.

Con Dao has a 3C classification, meaning it can only receive ATR 72 and other small aircraft, and closes at night since it lacks a runway lighting system.

Property developer FLC, parent company of Bamboo Airways, has sought to install a lighting system so that the airport could operate at night.

Con Dao received 400,000 visitors last year, according to VNExpress.

