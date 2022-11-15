Bamboo Airways’ direct flight license to the US has expired

In the past 1 year, due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic and the arrest of Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the largest shareholder of Bamboo Airways, the airline was unable to make any flights to the US.

According to the US Department of Transportation, Bamboo Airways’ license to fly to the US expired on November 2. However, it is known that Bamboo Airways still hopes for the recovery of the aviation industry and continues to apply for an extension of the right to operate flights to the US. Bamboo Airways’ application has been submitted since the end of October.

Recently, the airline also expanded operations on routes to Europe (London, Frankfurt) and Australia (Melbourne).

Bamboo Airways is licensed by the US Department of Transportation to conduct flights to the US within 1 year after making the first direct flight to the US at the end of 2021.

Accordingly, Bamboo Airways is allowed to operate regular flights carrying passengers, letters and goods between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, through transit points in Taipei (Taiwan island), Osaka and Nagoya (Japan), Los Angeles and San Francisco (California state), New York (New York state), Seattle (Washington state), Dallas Fort Worth (Texas state) in the US, to Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto in Canada.

Operate regular flights carrying passengers, mail and cargo from another country, through Vietnam and transit points, to 25 US airports and then to other locations, provided that Bamboo Airways codeshare with a licensed US or third-country airline.

Operating charter flights carrying passengers, mail and cargo between any airport in Vietnam and any airport in the US, and between any airport in the US and another airport flight in a third country, provided that this flight is part of a continuous journey to Vietnam, serving the purpose of transporting passengers and goods between the United States and Vietnam.

Updated information on flight schedules of foreign airlines to the US shows that Bamboo Airways can conduct 12 charter flights from November 2, 2021 to November 2, 2022.

Source: CafeBiz