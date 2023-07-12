Bamboo Airways CEO resigns after 2 months

Recently, Mr. Nguyen Minh Hai, the CEO of Bamboo Airways, submitted his resignation letter. Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Trong, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, will assume the position of Mr. Hai in the near future.

It is worth noting that Mr. Hai’s tenure lasted only a mere 2 months before resigning.

The Board of Directors of Bamboo Airways has also approved the resignation of 4 members of the Board, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Oshima Hideki, the Deputy Chairman of the Standing Board of Directors, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Trong, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Doan Huu Doan, and Mr. Phan Dinh Tue.

Additionally, Bamboo Airways’ Board of Directors has passed a decision to elect new members for the term 2023 – 2028 to replace the resigning members.

According to the results of the election for the new members of the Board of Directors, Mr. Le Thai Sam will assume the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Oshima Hideki will hold the position of Deputy Chairman of the Standing Board of Directors, and Mr. Le Ba Nguyen and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Trong will take on the roles of Deputy Chairmen of the Board of Directors.

Therefore, Mr. Phan Dinh Tue and Mr. Doan Huu Doan will not be part of the new leadership team of the Board of Directors.

Bamboo Airways stated that the restructuring of the Board of Directors and the executive management team is part of the ongoing process to optimize the entire workforce as part of Bamboo Airways’ organizational restructuring efforts.

According to the plan, Bamboo Airways is expected to operate a fleet of 30-36 aircraft by the end of this year, maintaining a seat utilization rate of 81.5% and an on-time departure rate of over 90%.

With these plans, the airline expects its passenger and cargo transport revenue to grow by 15-20% compared to 2022.

In terms of route network, the airline plans to continue maintaining its domestic route network connecting all 22 airports within the country and expand its routes to target international markets in Europe, Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

