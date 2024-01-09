Bamboo Airways buys new aircraft before the Tet holiday peak

Yesterday (8.1), an A320 aircraft landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport (Ho Chi Minh City), officially joining the fleet of Bamboo Airways just before the peak of the Tet holiday season.

This is one of the two aircraft that Bamboo Airways had planned to add to its fleet during the peak period of the Tet holiday in the Year of the Tiger. The remaining aircraft is expected to arrive in mid-January.

“The addition of two aircraft to the fleet for operation from the beginning of 2024 and the increased capacity to serve the Tet peak period are two specific steps affirming Bamboo Airways’ efforts to recover and stabilize its operations, as well as demonstrating the support and trust that domestic and international partners have devoted to the airline,” said a representative from Bamboo Airways.

Bamboo Airways welcomes its first new aircraft since restructuring

According to information from Bamboo Airways, most high-demand routes during the Tet holiday are fully booked, with typical examples being routes like Ho Chi Minh City – Thanh Hoa/Vinh/Hai Phong/Hue/Quy Nhon, which have achieved booking rates of 98-100%. Other routes such as Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City/Da Nang report booking rates exceeding 80% and are rapidly increasing. With the expansion of the fleet, Bamboo Airways plans to increase supply capacity by over 20% during the peak period, focusing on increasing frequencies on major routes like Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, and on local routes with high demand such as Ho Chi Minh City – Vinh/Thanh Hoa/Hai Phong. Additionally, the airline will enhance night flights on the Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi/Vinh/Da Nang routes. Especially on the occasion of celebrating 5 years of operation (January 16, 2019 – January 16, 2024), Bamboo Airways is implementing a discount program called “5 years of connection, enduring gratitude” as a gift to passengers who have always trusted and accompanied the airline over the past years. Specifically, Bamboo Airways offers an immediate 5% discount on basic ticket prices for passengers purchasing tickets from January 3 to January 16, and an additional 5% discount for group bookings of 2 or more passengers made on January 16. This applies to all domestic routes, all ticket classes, and through all the airline’s distribution channels. At the same time, Bamboo Airways is actively implementing comprehensive solutions to increase operational resources, flight safety, service quality from ground to air, and minimize flight delays/cancellations. @Thanhnien.vn