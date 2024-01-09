Bamboo Airways buys new aircraft before the Tet holiday peak

Yesterday (8.1), an A320 aircraft landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport (Ho Chi Minh City), officially joining the fleet of Bamboo Airways just before the peak of the Tet holiday season.
This is one of the two aircraft that Bamboo Airways had planned to add to its fleet during the peak period of the Tet holiday in the Year of the Tiger. The remaining aircraft is expected to arrive in mid-January.
“The addition of two aircraft to the fleet for operation from the beginning of 2024 and the increased capacity to serve the Tet peak period are two specific steps affirming Bamboo Airways’ efforts to recover and stabilize its operations, as well as demonstrating the support and trust that domestic and international partners have devoted to the airline,” said a representative from Bamboo Airways.
Bamboo Airways welcomes its first new aircraft since restructuring