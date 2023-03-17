Bamboo Airways begins selling Hanoi-Ca Mau flight tickets

HCMC – Local carrier Bamboo Airways today, March 17, began selling tickets for the air service connecting Hanoi City and Ca Mau Province in the Mekong Delta.

Round-trip flights will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, starting April 29. One-way tickets start from around VND769,000.

The flight covers 1,900 kilometers in two hours, using Bamboo Airways’ Embraer 190 aircraft. The company now operates the 98-seat plane at small airports, including Con Dao and Dien Bien.

Bamboo Airlines Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Trong said the airline is the first to provide flights from Hanoi to Ca Mau Province, the carrier’s latest domestic destination among the 22 airports nationwide.