BAEMIN Academy is an initiative initiated in Korea since 2014 with the ambition of accompanying restaurant partners in the journey of growth and sustainable development. The launch event of the Academy in Vietnam had the participation of representatives of the National Institute of Food Safety and Hygiene and the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Management Board with the theme “Starting clean standards”.

BAEMIN Academy was born to build and develop an ecosystem of diverse types of training from content to format to provide a foundation for the sustainable success of all partners in the food and beverage industry. drinks in Vietnam. It is also a turning point marking the serious commitment and long-term cooperation relationship between BAEMIN and restaurant partners.

Source: Plo.vn