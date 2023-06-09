Bad weather affected a number of flights at Tan Son Nhat Airport

According to the Vietnam Flight Management Corporation, numerous flights at Tan Son Nhat Airport were canceled on June 9 owing to poor weather.

The Tan Son Nhat Aviation Meteorological Center recorded that Tan Son Nhat International Airport received heavy rain with thunderstorms, high gusts, and poor horizontal visibility on June 4 and 5. Bad weather impacted many flights.

On June 4, 89 flights were delayed, 4 planes were diverted to another airport, and 1 flight returned to the departing airport. Then, on June 5, 46 jets were postponed due to poor weather.

Many passengers had to wait because of delayed flights. Due to a turn-around, several passengers’ schedules have to be altered.

According to the Vietnam Flight Management Corporation, the southwest monsoon was active in June, and rain fell more evenly. This impacts the capacity to conduct air traffic, particularly at airports with high flight density, such as Tan Son Nhat.

According to a spokesperson of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the airport is anticipated to welcome approximately 24 million people this summer. Notably, the summer season generally coincides with storms.

This will have an impact on flight operations, perhaps increasing the estimated rate of aircraft delays. Furthermore, it might have an impact on passengers and stations, producing overload at times.

Therefore, the port requires aviation units to respond to the weather condition proactively, devise a strategy to minimize floods and have a plan in place to cope if poor weather disrupts flight operations.

@danviet.vn