Bac Lieu: Check-in in the 5000 billion VND wind power field

Visitors will arrive at the Bac Lieu wind power area (also known as the wind power field or wind farm) after traveling through the old longan garden and the Xiem Can Pagoda in Bac Lieu city. This tourist attraction is located on the shore of Vinh Trach Dong commune in Bac Lieu city, about 10 kilometers from the city center.

A layer of cinder blocks alternately arranged beneath the road forms a stone barrier, preventing the sea from encroaching and soil erosion.

The Bac Lieu Wind Power Plant project has completed two phases and installed 62 turbine towers, each pillar is 80m high, the propeller is 42m long, weighs more than 200 tons, and is made of stainless steel, with a capacity of 16-83MW on an area of 1,300ha, and a total investment of more than VND 5,217 billion.

Phase 3 of this facility began development in 2018. After finishing, the field contains 133 wind turbine towers, with a total installed capacity of 241.2 MW.

The wind power sector has become one of the five pillars of socioeconomic growth in Bac Lieu province, confirming the unique assets of this terrain.

The Mekong Delta Tourism Association designated this wind power location in early 2019 as a typical tourist attraction, drawing a huge number of tourists every day.

The plant’s arrangement of turbine poles combined with a concrete floating road makes it easy to travel between areas in the wind power field, visitors here are free to check-in in every corner. From a distance, the scenery is as beautiful as the European sky.

@vietnamnet.vn