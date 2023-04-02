Bac Lieu: A crocodile is caught in the resident’s front yard

Mr. Nhan Anh Dung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long Thanh commune (Vinh Loi district), said on April 2 that locals in Cai Tram A1 hamlet had recently caught a 20kg crocodile.

“The crocodile was caught just in front of the house,” Dung explained.

The crocodile was around 1.6m long, and its snout and four legs were tied. It resisted aggressively when being approached. Mr. Tuan (a neighborhood resident) reported hearing a dog barking near his house at 1 a.m. “My neighbor contacted me at the moment to inform me there was a crocodile in the yard near the fence gate. I worked with three other persons to tether this crocodile”, Tuan said.

Because the place where the crocodile was seized and the fish pond are fairly far apart, local authorities have been unable to establish whether this crocodile is the crocodile that has been searched for the last few days. The occurrence will be documented by the competent authorities soon. To ensure safety, local authorities continue to caution residents in ponds and canals that crocodiles may be present.

Previously, this community spotted a crocodile in a 5,000m2 area of fish ponds placed behind people’s houses, roughly 200m from Highway 1. The commune’s residents and personnel employ manual tools like as nets and fishing lines.

@vtv.vn