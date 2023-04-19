Home » Bac Giang: Shooting to resolve conflicts, one person was seriously injured
Bac Giang: Shooting to resolve conflicts, one person was seriously injured

On the evening of April 18, the Tan Yen District Police worked with the Bac Giang Provincial Police to investigate a shooting incident in Lien Son commune, Tan Yen district.

the scene of the shooting incident

According to initial information, the two guys got into an argument, and then one of them shot the other with a gun. The suspect used a gun to shoot witnesses standing around and fled the scene immediately after performing the crime, while the victim was rushed to the ER by locals.

According to local authorities, both the victim and the suspect were not natives and had come to Lien Son commune to do business.

Lien Son Commune Police and Tan Yen District Police rushed to the area shortly after receiving the news and investigated.

The functional forces found throughout the investigation were that, owing to personal problems, Nguyen Van Hung (1984, Yen The district, Bac Giang) shot Dao Xuan Dang with a gun (1974, Tan Trung commune, Tan Yen). The badly injured man was transferred to the ER at Bac Giang Province Government Hospital, and then to the ER at Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi.

Hung fled the scene after committing the crime, requiring the Tan Yen District Police to cooperate with the Criminal Police Department of the Bac Giang Province Police to arrange a search and arrest him on the night of April 18 for investigation and clarification of the case.

