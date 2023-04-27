Bac Giang prepares lychees eligible to export to the US

Bac Giang province has 29,700 hectares of lychee in 2023. The total production is predicted to be above 180,000 tons and collected between May 20 and July 30. The province is likely to export around 53% of its harvested output. Recently, the Bac Giang provincial Department of Industry and Trade has stated that it has worked with markets to ensure the successful consumption of this year’s lychee crop.

Specifically, the leader of Bac Giang province’s Department of Industry and Trade stated that the US is a potential market with great purchasing power, but requires high quality with strict quarantine and food safety requirements, so this year the province has prepared the area and output of lychee eligible for export to the US is 205 hectares, with an estimated output of 1,500 tons. The most significant barrier now, however, is related to shipping costs.

“The cost of shipping by air to the US market is very high while shipping by sea is low but takes between 22 and 28 days. Airlines such as Vietnam Airlines have agreed to offer favorable rates for transporting lychee to the US market. Until now, the Hanoi Irradiation Center has attempted to collaborate with irradiation businesses in 2023, which offers up the strong potential for exporting to the United States” said Mr. Tran Quang Tan, Director of the Bac Giang Province Department of Industry and Trade.

@vtv.vn