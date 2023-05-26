Bac Giang organizes ‘Luc Ngan in ripe lychee season’ tourism program

From late May to July, Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province will organize the “Ripe Luc Ngan Lychee Season” tourism program to attract visitors and contribute to promoting the consumption of lychee and local specialties, according to the Bac Giang Tourism Promotion Center.

In order to enhance the promotion of potential and strengths in eco-tourism, experiencing fruit orchards with unique cultural features of indigenous ethnic groups for a large number of tourists, as well as to promote the consumption of lychee and local specialties, Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province will organize the “Ripe Luc Ngan Lychee Season” tourism program in 2023.

Accordingly, this year’s lychee tourism program will take place from May to July at selected tourist sites, scenic spots, and representative orchards that meet the criteria for serving tourism business.

The opening ceremony of the “Ripe Luc Ngan Lychee Season” tourism program is scheduled to be held on the morning of June 22, 2023 at the Bau Tien tourist site and the Japanese-exported lychee production area in Quy Son commune, Luc Ngan district. The theme of the event is “Luc Ngan Lychee – Vietnam’s record-breaking specialty in Asia” with many exciting and attractive activities.

The opening ceremony of the tourism program “Luc Ngan in the ripe litchi season” is expected to be held on the morning of June 22, 2023. Photo: Nguyen Anh Dat

In this year’s lychee tourism program, to create attractive destinations and connect lychee experience tours, Luc Ngan district will select tourist sites, cooperatives, and orchards with beautiful landscapes, VietGap and GlobalGap-certified production processes, large areas, diverse fruit gardens, and convenient transportation. The hosts will be friendly, enthusiastic, and have the necessary conditions to welcome tourists.

The tourism program will take visitors to explore the communes with many lychee orchards such as Thanh Hai, Quy Son, Tan Son, Giap Son, Ho Dap, Nam Duong, Tru Huu, and Phuong Son. In addition, the local authorities will organize tours that combine lychee orchard experiences with visits to Cấm Son Lake, Khuon Than Lake, Am Vai Pagoda, and the forested mountainous areas within the region.

Visitors to Luc Ngan will also have the opportunity to experience picking lychees in the orchards, participate in lychee picking contests, lychee eating competitions, and engage in team-building activities in the lychee orchards, including fun games and experiencing the orchard lifestyle. They can also learn to cook various dishes and drinks made from lychee.

