Bac Giang lychees exported to the US at over 750,000 VND/kg

A shipment of over 1 ton of fresh litchi from Bac Giang province has been exported to the United States via air freight and is being sold in various supermarkets and markets at a price of over 750,000 Vietnamese dong per kilogram.

According to information from the Vietnam Trade Office in Houston, on June 20, LNS International Corporation (the importer) and L&V Food Supply (the distributor), both based in Houston, Texas, collaborated to transport the batch of fresh litchi from Bac Giang province to Houston via air freight.

Vietnamese fresh litchi is being simultaneously deployed for sale in various major Asian supermarkets and markets in Houston, Texas, such as Hong Kong, Tan Binh, Viet Hoa, Linda’s Tropical Fruits, and Ca Mau. The retail prices in different supermarkets range from 13 to 15 USD per pound (453.6 grams), equivalent to over 630,000 to 750,000 Vietnamese dong per kilogram.

The representative of LNS Company stated that they will continue to collaborate with importers, distributors, and transport partners to bring Vietnamese agricultural products to many U.S. states this month in order to encourage American consumers and enhance the reputation of Vietnamese businesses worldwide.

Nguyen Manh Quyen, Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Houston, emphasized the importance of importers, distributors, transporters, and related services in achieving large and stable export shipments. He stated, “In addition to brand value, businesses need to conduct in-depth market research to ensure professionalism and experience in exporting shipments. At the same time, they need to carefully study and price their products appropriately based on competitive advantages compared to similar goods in the market.”

Vietnamese fresh lychee is being sold simultaneously at many supermarkets and the largest Asian market in Houston, Texas (USA). Photo: LNS Company.

Previously, since July 2022, Vietnamese litchi has successfully penetrated the major supermarket system in the U.S. market. These litchi fruits were transported by sea from Bac Giang and Hai Duong provinces and distributed by Dragonberry Produce Company. Litchi fruits were sold in Safeway and Albersons supermarkets in Washington, Oregon, and California, with a price of 4.99 USD per bag of 430 grams (equivalent to over 250,000 Vietnamese dong per kilogram). According to the Department of Industry and Trade of Bac Giang province, in 2023, the total area of litchi cultivation in the province is 29,700 hectares, an increase of 1,400 hectares compared to 2022. The estimated output is over 180,000 tons, of which approximately 81,000 tons (45%) will be consumed domestically, and the rest will be for export. The main export markets for Bac Giang litchi include China, the EU, the United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, some Southeast Asian countries, and certain countries in the Middle East. In mid-June, Ho Guom – Song Am High-Tech Agricultural Limited Liability Company (a subsidiary of Ho Guom Corporation) also exported over 1 ton of seedless litchi to the markets of Japan and the United Kingdom. In the Japanese market, seedless litchi is being sold at prices ranging from 4,500 to 5,000 yen per kilogram (equivalent to 750,000-840,000 Vietnamese dong per kilogram). @Zing News