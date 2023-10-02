Ba Ria – Vung Tau welcomes over 11.3 million tourists in 9 months

According to a report from the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Department of Tourism, in September 2023, the entire province welcomed over 1.3 million visitors, bringing the total number of visitors to the province in the first 9 months to 11,367,238, with an estimated 3,451,621 staying overnight, an increase of 18.33% compared to the same period last year. International visitors alone reached an estimated 191,545, marking a 66.89% increase over the same period. The tourism revenue reached 11,857 billion VND, a 31.8% increase compared to the same period, with revenue from tourism accommodations estimated at 4,073 billion VND.

The Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Department of Tourism noted that local tourism is thriving due to its strong coastal tourism brand that has made an impression on domestic tourists. Additionally, many cultural and sports events have been organized, creating attractions that draw tourists from both within and outside the province to visit and stay. During their travel, tourists also utilize resort services, dining options, and entertainment offered at their accommodations.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau is entering the international tourist season, and the tourism industry is actively promoting various activities to boost year-end demand, with expectations of strong growth in both international and domestic tourism for Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

@Cafef