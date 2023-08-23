Ba Ria – Vung Tau invests 1.2 trillion VND to build beachside park

The Thuy Van road along the Back Beach in Vung Tau City (Ba Ria – Vung Tau province) will be invested in the construction of a public park, parking area, and green landscapes, with a total budget of approximately 1,200 billion VND.

The Executive Committee of the Provincial Party Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province has recently agreed on a plan to utilize around 1,200 billion VND from public investment funds to renovate the Thuy Van road at Back Beach, Vung Tau City, with the aim of serving public interests.

According to the plan, the Thuy Van road along the seaside of Back Beach will be transformed into a public park, adorned with green landscapes, on-site parking lots, and utility spaces to serve the community, creating attractive points for tourists visiting Vung Tau City.

Perspective of planning to build a public park along Thuy Van street towards the beach. Photo: Vung Tau City People’s Committee

Prior to this, the People’s Committee of Vung Tau City also proposed an alternative plan that, in addition to the public park, included a commercial and service area and an underground parking garage beneath the park, with an estimated budget of 2,000 billion VND. However, this option was not chosen.

To expedite the implementation of the renovation plan, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Pham Viet Thanh, has requested the provincial People’s Committee, Vung Tau City, and relevant departments to promptly carry out procedures for funding allocation, urban planning, and the selection of capable contractors. Simultaneously, efforts will be made to engage with businesses currently using land in the area to recover the land and create clean land reserves.

The 28ha land area along Thuy Van Street and Back Beach was recovered to decorate and return public space to residents and visitors. Photo: N.N

The area of over 28 hectares along the Thuy Van road by the seaside of Back Beach was previously assigned by the Provincial People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province to the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Construction and Investment Company for redevelopment and construction. Upon completion, this company leased the land to 8 enterprises for infrastructure and business purposes. As of the end of 2017, these enterprises had not paid the full amount of land rent, resulting in a total outstanding payment of over 320 billion VND. Furthermore, some businesses undertook unauthorized construction projects on the land. These violations were pointed out by the provincial inspection team of Ba Ria – Vung Tau in their findings from 2018, which recommended taking action against the responsible organizations and individuals. In 2021, the Provincial People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province made the decision to reclaim the entire land area for renovation, returning the public space to the people and tourists. @Vietnamnet