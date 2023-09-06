Ba Ria – Vung Tau collects nearly 300 billion VND from tourism services during National Day holiday

During the National Day holiday this year, the number of tourists visiting Ba Ria – Vung Tau increased significantly compared to the same period, with a total revenue of approximately 298 billion VND.

Recently, the Department of Tourism of Ba Ria – Vung Tau announced that the tourism activities in the area during the National Day holiday on September 2nd went smoothly, and the number of visitors increased significantly compared to 2022.

According to the department’s report, during the 4-day holiday, the entire province welcomed and served around 535,106 visitors, a 36.49% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Among them, there were more than 111,000 overnight visitors, with international tourists numbering 22,798, all showing a significant increase compared to 2022.

The total tourism revenue reached approximately 298 billion VND, a 29.45% increase compared to 2022, with accommodation revenue accounting for more than 111 billion VND. Vung Tau City continued to lead in revenue with over 102 billion VND.

In terms of room occupancy, hotels had an occupancy rate of about 80-85%, with only about 50% occupancy on the first day due to fewer arrivals. However, on the 2nd and 3rd of September, room occupancy reached up to 90%.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau collected nearly 300 billion VND on the occasion of September 2, in which Vung Tau city took the first position with a high number of tourists. (Photo: Quang Hung)

According to the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Department of Tourism, the security situation during this year’s September 2nd holiday was relatively stable, and localities in the province had prepared various events and resources to welcome visitors for sightseeing and beach vacations. Notably, the Vung Tau Beer Festival and the Let’s Charm Fest 2023 Beach Festival in Xuyen Moc District attracted a large number of participants and enthusiasts. In Vung Tau City, Mr. Pham Khac To, Director of the Tourist Support and Management Center of Vung Tau City, stated that during the 4-day holiday, the coastal city served over 240,000 visitors who came for beach activities. The center assigned 100% of its emergency response personnel to monitor, set up signal flags, beach signage, and float lines to mark swimming areas, whirlpools, and dangerous currents, ensuring the safety of visitors. The rescue teams of the center promptly rescued four tourists swept away by waves and brought them safely ashore, and they also assisted in reuniting 28 lost children with their families. @Vietnamnet