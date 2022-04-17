Ba Na Hills launches new project Grand Cascade on April 30-May 1

After the Golden Bridge, Sun World Ba Na Hills introduces a new project Grand Cascade with more than 40 golden statues, promising to surprise visitors on the occasion of April 30 to May 1.

Grand Cascade is a new cluster of artistic sculptures with the theme of ancient Greek mythology, located in Sun World Ba Na Hills (Ba Na, Da Nang). The sculptures are made by investor Sun Group ordered by Frilli Gallery – a famous Italian family in the field of bronze casting and marble carving with more than 150 years of history.

“With the philosophy of bringing the world back to Vietnam and bringing Vietnam to the world, Frilli and Sun Group cooperated to research, select and create in Ba Na Hills model statues simulating the Grand Cascade fountain.” Frill Gallery representative said.

The Grand Cascade is the largest fountain system in the Peterhof Palace, on the southwest coast of St Petersburg. The building was built in the early 18th century by order of Peter the Great.

On the ancient Morin square, amidst the complex of ancient European architectural works of Ba Na French Village, Grand Cascade is like a “golden highlight”. More than 40 life-size statues – recreating works kept in major museums around the world – are arranged in the steps of the waterfall. Admiring the golden statues in the Ba Na sun, visitors seem to be lost in the “grand banquet of the gods” in the myth.

The most prominent in the ensemble of golden statues at Grand Cascade is the central cluster of statues at the fountain, where the sun god Helios controls the chariot pulled by five steeds. Viewed from afar, viewers have the feeling that the horse’s hooves are pedaling the waves, flying, leaping forward. Thanks to the delicate combination, the static statue cluster includes a special dynamic element.

Grand Cascade promises to become a new destination for tourists when stopping in Da Nang. Along with the Golden Bridge, this is also a project that is expected to put Vietnam on the world tourist map.

A representative of Sun World Ba Na Hills said that besides Grand Cascade, from April 30 to May 1 until the end of the year, the Asian theme park will be added with a series of international standard experiences, including 5D cinemas and 2 Airship cinemas; the traditional wooden carousel of the European Middle Ages; traditional bonus game booths; show “War in the Kingdom of the Moon”…

