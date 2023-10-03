Ba Den Mountain offers free cable car tickets for monks

Up to 60% discount on cable car tickets for Tay Ninh people and Hanoi tourists

An exciting event called “Tay Ninh Day in Hanoi” will take place on October 7-8 at Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian street. The celebration aims to honor the 69th anniversary of Hanoi Capital’s liberation and to showcase the beauty of the Tay Ninh homeland and its people.

As a token of appreciation, Sun World Ba Den Mountain has announced a discount for Tay Ninh residents and visitors from Hanoi who come to worship and visit the mountain. The combo of 2 cable routes to the temple and the top of the mountain is available at only 200,000 VND per adult and 150,000 VND per child ticket from October 2-31. Visitors must present identification documents confirming their permanent residence in Tay Ninh or Hanoi to avail of the discounted fare.

Free cable car tickets for monks until the end of 2023

During the final months of the year, Ba Den Mountain is a highly regarded destination for Buddhists and monks from all over the country. It’s a time when many spiritual events take place, drawing a significant number of visitors.

From October 2 to December 31, Sun World Ba Den Mountain provides free cable car tickets to the temple and mountaintop for monks who possess a monk certificate, ordination certificate, administrative card, or verification documents from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha that include a photo. This is a special gesture from Sun World Ba Den Mountain to the monks in honor of the Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara season, which falls between November 2 and 5 (on the 19th and 22nd of the lunar calendar).

Ba Den Mountain is a beloved destination for cloud gazing and taking in the stunning views of Southern Vietnam. The mountain’s breathtaking scenery is often compared to that of a fairyland, making it a popular pilgrimage site. Sun World Ba Den Mountain offers special discounts on cable car tickets for students and those facing financial hardship, making it accessible for visitors from all corners of the country to experience the sacred mountain. As the tallest peak in the region, Ba Den Mountain offers heavenly vistas that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

@thanhnien.vn