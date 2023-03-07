Ba Den Mountain holds ceremony of Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara

Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara ceremony will be held at the spiritual complex of Ba Den Mountain, Tay Ninh on March 10-11 (corresponding to February 19-20 lunar calendar).

In Buddhist beliefs, Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara symbolizes love, compassion, and great mercy. To commemorate and honor the merit of Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara, Buddhists around the world often hold solemn ceremonies on the lunar calendar (on the days of birth 19/2, enlightenment 19/6, and ordination 19/9).

The inauguration ceremony of Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara will be held at Ba Temple.

On February 19 and 20 lunar calendar this year, Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara birth ceremony will be held at the spiritual complex of Ba Den Mountain (Tay Ninh). Accordingly, Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara birthday celebration will take place at 1:30 pm on February 19 lunar calendar at Ba Temple, under the leadership of Most Venerable Thich Niem Thoi – Head of the Buddhist Affairs Committee of Tay Ninh Province, Abbot of Ba Temple. The offering of incense and candle procession from Ba Temple to the Great Buddha statue of Tay Bo Da Son and the Dharma talk program with the theme “Peaceful mind, peaceful everywhere” led by the Zen master Thich Minh Niem will take place on the same afternoon at the top of Ba Mountain.

Zen Master Thich Minh Niem is the author of the famous book “Understanding the Heart”

Zen master Thich Minh Niem comes from Vietnamese Mahayana Buddhism but later learned Vipassana meditation of Theravada Buddhism, lived in France and the US for nearly 14 years, and practiced meditation for 3 years in the wilderness and farms of 25 US states. Currently, Thich Minh Niem has returned to Vietnam to build a community for healing the soul of many people, especially young people. The Zen master also pays great attention to teaching life skills, career skills…

Besides the Dharma talk program, the lantern festival celebrating Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara’s birthday will be solemnly held at the Tay Bo Da Son Buddha Square in the evenings of February 19-20 lunar calendar, with the participation of hundreds of Buddhists and tourists.

Considered a sacred land, Ba Den Mountain is a pilgrimage destination welcoming millions of visitors each year to worship and seek inner peace. Located on the mountainside, Ba Temple, more than 300 years old, is associated with the legend of the Holy Mother Linh Son Bodhisattva. On the mountain peak is a Buddhist cultural space with the Tay Bo Da Son Buddha statue, an exhibition displaying hundreds of versions of classic Buddhist art works, along with 3D mapping technology about the formation of the universe through the lens of Buddhism.

Therefore, for Buddhist followers and tourists, participating in Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara Memorial Ceremony is considered a pilgrimage to the sacred land, to immerse oneself in the pure nature of Ba Mountain, feel the spiritual energy of the earth and sky spreading, absorb peace in the mind, and admire the magnificent spiritual works.

@Vietnamnet