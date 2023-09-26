Aviation industry welcomes 89 million passengers in the first 9 months of 2023

Currently, there are 64 foreign airlines and 5 Vietnamese airlines operating in the international market, with over 169 international routes connecting Vietnam to 28 countries, regions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, serving various destinations in Vietnam such as Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, and Hue.

The international air transportation market continues to recover for most traditional markets (excluding the Chinese and Russian markets) and the presence of some new markets in the Central Asian region, such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, Vietnamese airlines are also expanding their operations to India and Australia. The top 10 international markets with the highest number of international passengers traveling to Vietnam are South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), Australia, and India.

While the passenger market is showing growth, the volume of goods passing through airports is declining. In the first 9 months of the year, the total air cargo market decreased by approximately 18% compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 762,000 tons.

The volume of goods through airports reached 887,500 tons, a decrease of 15.3%. Among them, international cargo transportation decreased by 24%, reaching 637,000 tons, while domestic cargo transportation reached 250,400 tons, an increase of 19.5%. The volume of goods transported by Vietnamese airlines reached 230,000 tons, showing an 8.7% increase.

@SGtiepthi