Aviation continues to reduce prices to stimulate autumn tourism

The program is applicable for ticket purchases from 10th to 20th July, with travel dates from 16th August to 31st December. Specifically, on domestic routes, passengers purchasing standard economy, economy saver, and economy super saver tickets will receive a discount of up to 25% for groups of 4 or more passengers and 30% for groups of 6 or more passengers.

For international flights to Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States, passengers purchasing standard economy and economy saver tickets will receive a discount of 15% for groups of 4 or more passengers and 20% for groups of 6 or more passengers.

According to Vietnam Airlines’ statistics, the domestic aviation market recorded a 7% growth in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2019. Meanwhile, the international market has not fully recovered and has achieved just over 80% compared to the same period in 2019. To meet the increasing domestic travel demand during the peak summer season, the airline has proactively coordinated aircraft resources, added more domestic flights, ensured an abundant supply of seats, and offered attractive fares for passengers.

Prior to that, Bamboo Airways also implemented a promotional ticket sale program for 3 days from 12th to 14th July, with domestic flights starting from only 99,000 VND, 169,000 VND, and 199,000 VND per ticket. The travel period is from 16th August to 31st December. The discounted fares apply to most domestic routes (except flights to/from Con Dao).

As the year-end peak season approaches, Vietjet has also announced the opening of a series of new direct routes and various attractive promotional programs. Most recently, Vietjet’s inaugural flight marked the opening of a direct route from Ho Chi Minh City to Haneda Airport (Tokyo, Japan), which took off yesterday (15th July). With 7 round-trip flights per week, customers can easily travel between Ho Chi Minh City and Japan’s largest airport, ranking among the top airports in Asia.

Furthermore, from now until 31st December, Vietjet is offering customers the opportunity to hunt for tickets to fly to Tokyo, Japan, and other international routes of the airline every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with fares starting from 0 VND. The flexible travel period is from 10th August to 31st March 2024.

@Thanhnien.vn