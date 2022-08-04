Average life expectancy of Vietnamese people compared to other countries in Southeast Asia

According to a report by the General Statistics Office, in the period 2015-2020, the average life expectancy of the whole country has increased from 73.3 years to 73.7 years. However, by 2021, the average life expectancy has decreased slightly to 73.6 years.

Data from the recently published Statistical Yearbook 2021 of the General Statistics Office shows that the country’s average population in 2021 is estimated at 98.5 million people, an increase of 923.5 thousand people, equivalent to an increase in the number of people living in the country. 0.95% compared to 2020.

In which, the urban population is 36.6 million people, accounting for 37.1%; rural population 61.9 million people, accounting for 62.9%; men 49.1 million people, accounting for 49.8%; women 49.4 million people, accounting for 50.2%. The sex ratio of the population in 2021 is 99.4 males/100 females.

Regarding the average life expectancy of Vietnamese people, the report said that in the period 2015-2020, the average life expectancy of the whole country increased from 73.3 years to 73.7 years. However, by 2021, the average life expectancy has decreased slightly to 73.6 years.

In terms of gender, life expectancy for women tends to be higher than that of men. Specifically, the average life expectancy of men has increased from 70.7 years in 2015 to 71.1 years in 2021. Meanwhile, life expectancy for women has increased from 76.1 years (2015) to 76.4 (2021).

The average life expectancy of Vietnamese people by sex in the period 2015-2021. Source: GSO

In Southeast Asia, the General Statistics Office’s report said that the average life expectancy of a person in Southeast Asia is 73 years old. In which, the average age of men is 70 years old and women are 76 years old.

In terms of individual countries, Singapore has the highest life expectancy in Southeast Asia (84 years old). Specifically, the average life expectancy of men is 81 years, and women are 86 years. Meanwhile, Laos and Myanmar are the two places with the lowest life expectancy in the region (66 years old).

Average life expectancy of countries in Southeast Asia in 2021. Source: GSO

Overall, in 2021, the average life expectancy of Vietnamese people is the 5th highest out of 11 countries in Southeast Asia. Specifically, the average life expectancy of Vietnamese people is behind Singapore (84 years old), Brunei (77 years old), Thailand (77 years old) and Malaysia (75 years old).

Meanwhile, countries with lower life expectancy than Vietnam are Indonesia (73 years old), Philippines (71 years old), Cambodia (70 years old), East Timor (70 years old), Laos (66 years old) and Myanmar (66 years old).

@ Cafef