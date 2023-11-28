Automatic toll collection project at 5 airports across the country

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has taken a step forward in improving the experience of drivers entering and leaving the country’s airports. The company has approved an investment report and contractor selection plan for the implementation of an automatic toll collection project at five major airports, including Noi Bai, Cat Bi, Da Nang, Phu Bai, and Tan Son Nhat.

The project, which is expected to be completed within the year, will involve the installation of an automated toll system that will replace the existing manual payment process. The move will not only reduce congestion during peak times and holidays but also ensure a more seamless and efficient experience for drivers.

To finance the project, Vietnam Airports Corporation plans to invest more than 214 billion VND from the development investment fund, which will help modernize and synchronize existing revenue systems at ports.

This initiative follows the Ministry of Transport’s proposal to allow a pilot application of non-stop toll collection at airport parking toll stations, based on the electronic non-stop road toll collection system being implemented by the Ministry of Transport. These measures will help streamline the toll collection process and make it more convenient for drivers.

