Auto sales rise 53 percent

Auto sales rose 53 percent year-on-year in the first five months to 126,894 units.

Passenger vehicles accounted for 70 percent and commercial and special-purpose vehicles for the rest, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).

Truong Hai Auto Corporation, which manufactures its own vehicles and assembles foreign brands such as Kia and Mazda, led with nearly 44,000 units, a 67 percent rise.

It was followed by Toyota with over 24,100 units, up 16 percent.

Mitsubishi, Honda and Ford made up the top five.

Last year sales had fallen by 8 percent to 296,634 units as the Covid-19 pandemic badly affected the economy, hitting people’s incomes and discretionary spending.

