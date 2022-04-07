Australia pledges to support 7 million doses of vaccines for Vietnamese children

Australia is one of the first countries to pledge to support the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 with an estimated 7 million doses and the first 1 million will arrive in Vietnam by the end of this week.

The Prime Minister assessed that the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership is developing well, going into depth, being substantive and effective in all fields, including education and training.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh thanked the Australian Government for quickly responding to Vietnam’s request for vaccine support after the Prime Minister spoke by phone with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, met with Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Ambassador in Viet Nam.

In particular, Australia is one of the first countries to commit to supporting COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years old, with about 7 million doses expected and the first 1 million coming to Vietnam by the end of this week. . This is a very timely support for the current vaccination campaign for children in Vietnam, making a practical contribution to the reopening of schools, thereby contributing to promoting the cause of education, the Prime Minister stressed. Vietnamese education.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives the President of RMIT Australia University, Prof. Alec Cameron – Photo: VGP/Nhat Bac

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Prof. Alec Cameron has just been appointed President of RMIT University Australia and selected Vietnam as one of the first destinations after taking office. The Prime Minister emphasized that Vietnam has always identified education and training as the top national policy, people are the center, the subject, the goal and the driving force of development, towards rapid and sustainable development. mainly based on science, technology and innovation, with internal resources (people, nature, historical-cultural traditions) as basic, strategic, decisive, long-term, external resources is important and groundbreaking.

In that spirit, the Prime Minister highly appreciated RMIT University Vietnam as Australia’s largest investor in Vietnam and the largest foreign investor in education today. The Prime Minister also congratulated RMIT University for having more than 20 years of effective operation in Vietnam, contributing to improving people’s intellectual standards, training human resources, fostering talents for Vietnam, becoming a vivid symbol for international cooperation. education, training and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam and Prof. Alec Cameron highly appreciated the results of epidemic prevention, vaccination for people, reopening, recovery and socio-economic development of Vietnam; expressed thanks to the Government of Vietnam for always caring and supporting RMIT University over the past 20 years. GS. Alec Cameron committed RMIT to continue to cooperate with Vietnam, shared about the upcoming development plan of RMIT University Vietnam, including the intention to increase investment capital by about 100 million Australian dollars in Vietnam and region, and expressed his wish that the Prime Minister would continue to support investment and management conditions for RMIT University.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese Government always creates favorable conditions for foreign investors to operate in Vietnam, including RMIT University. , becoming a model to attract more Australian businesses to invest in Vietnam in the near future, suggested RMIT and Australia to increase scholarships for Vietnamese students, making a more active contribution to resource training human resources for Vietnam and the region, contributing to further promoting the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

