Auction of over 13 hectares of prime beachfront land in Vung Tau City

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment (DNRE) of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province has provided information about the progress of auctioning the right to use 138,389.4 square meters of land in Nghinh Phong Cape, Ward 2, Vung Tau City.

The DNRE of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province mentioned that they are currently determining the specific land prices to establish the starting price for the auction of this land area.

This parcel of land, spanning over 13.8 hectares in Nghinh Phong Cape, is intended for commercial and service use and is part of the provincial government’s auction plan for 2023.

The location of more than 13 hectares of land at Nghinh Phong Cape is about to be auctioned. (Photo: Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province)

In terms of location, the northwestern and northeastern borders of the land are adjacent to Ha Long Street, while the remaining sides are adjacent to the East Sea.

The winning bidder will use the land through a one-time lease payment for a duration of 50 years starting from the date of auction result recognition.

The DNRE of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province is currently soliciting price consulting services to establish the starting price for the 13.8-hectare land in Nghinh Phong Cape from 13 consulting firms specializing in price appraisal.

Nghinh Phong Cape. (Photo: Tuan Thanh)

According to research by PV VietNamNet, the 13.8-hectare land set for auction is within a total area of 21.7 hectares of land and water in Nghinh Phong Cape, Ward 2, Vung Tau City.

This land and water area has been managed by the Provincial Land Development Fund Development Center of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province since 2020. Currently, the land is vacant, primarily consisting of sandy beaches and water bodies.

Nghinh Phong Cape is a long stretch of land jutting out into the sea, located in the southern part of the Vung Tau Peninsula. The natural landscape here is very picturesque, with “the sea in front and the mountains behind,” making it a popular destination for tourists.

In addition to the aforementioned 13.8-hectare land, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Provincial People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has plans to auction three other land parcels. These include land in Bung Rieng commune, Xuyen Moc district; the old Tourism Market land in Thang Tam Ward; and land in Wards 10 and 11, Vung Tau City.

@Vietnamnet