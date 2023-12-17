Attractive New Year events for tourists in Thu Duc City

Thu Duc City organized the Countdown Fest event to welcome the New Year 2024 with approximately 40,000 participants, promising an explosive celebration featuring music, fireworks, and outstanding artistic performances.

On December 14, Mr. Bui Anh Tuan, Deputy Head of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Thu Duc City (Ho Chi Minh City), announced that from December 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024, Thu Duc City would host a New Year’s welcoming week with the theme “Thu Duc Convergence.”

The event officially kicked off at the Thiem River Park on the evening of December 23, 2023, marking the start of a series of spectacular events to welcome the New Year in Thu Duc City.

Countdown music festival welcomes the new year 2023 on Nguyen Hue walking street.

According to Mr. Tuan, this year’s theme, “Thu Duc Convergence,” will include various entertainment activities and community-connecting events, bringing the people the essence, colors, and beautiful sounds, serving as a convergence point between cultural heritage and modern life.

The opening of the “Thu Duc Convergence” week featured the inauguration of the Sunflower Park, with a synchronized performance welcoming more than 3,000 students from Thu Duc City.

Throughout the “Thu Duc Convergence” week, residents and visitors can participate in activities such as hot air balloon rides, paragliding, kite flying, enjoying a week-long music festival, exploring exquisite culinary delights, and fostering connections through lively sports activities.

Picturesque check-in spots capturing the skyline of Thu Thiem and the impressive Saigon River are essential components, completing the “Convergence” event and providing new experiences of Saigon at night.

Notably, the Countdown Fest New Year’s welcoming event will take place on the evening of December 31, 2023, and the moment of transitioning to the New Year of the Gregorian calendar 2024 promises to make the entire city burst into music, fireworks, and outstanding artistic performances featuring famous singers and guest artists.

In the festive atmosphere of welcoming the New Year, the Countdown Fest will offer nearly 40,000 attendees a perfect vantage point to witness a dazzling fireworks display against the backdrop of the Ba Son Bridge and the Saigon River, creating an unforgettable moment to welcome a new year filled with excitement, joy, good health, and luck.

Fireworks light up the central sky of Ho Chi Minh City from the area at the beginning of the Saigon River tunnel.

As per the plan, during the 2024 Gregorian New Year, Ho Chi Minh City will launch fireworks at a high altitude at the entrance of the Saigon River tunnel in Thu Duc City, with 1,500 high-altitude shells, 30 low-altitude sets, and 10 artful sets.

Low-altitude fireworks at Dam Sen Cultural Park (District 11) will include 90 sets of low-altitude fireworks and 30 artful sets.

The fireworks display will last for 15 minutes, from midnight to 12:15 a.m. on January 1, 2024, with funding sourced from socialization.

Alongside the fireworks, Ho Chi Minh City will organize a countdown event at the moment of transitioning from the old year 2023 to the new year 2024 on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street.

