Attractive events and festivals for tourists to Da Nang during Lunar New Year

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2024, Da Nang city is organizing a series of exciting activities and events to serve residents and tourists.

Notable programs include the New Year’s Eve art performance celebrating the Lunar New Year of the Rat 2024 at the East Riverside Park near the Dragon Bridge (Tran Hung Dao – Ly Nam De street area) on February 9, 2024; the “Han River Dance” program in 2024 taking place at the West Riverside of the Dragon Bridge – Crescent Roundabout, Bach Dang extended street (opposite Binh Minh 6) on February 11 and 25, 2024;

The Tet Market in 2024, featuring booths and traditional Tet experiential activities, will be held on January 27 and 28, 2024, at the Da Nang Museum. The night art program with poetry and music celebrating the Lunar New Year under the theme “Spring in the Homeland,” and the Street Music program will take place in late February 2024.

The events promise to bring interesting experiences to visitors during Lunar New Year

The Tet Festival in 2024 will be held at the Administrative Center of Hoa Vang District to Tuy Loan Night Market (Duong Lam 1 hamlet, Hoa Phong commune, Hoa Vang district) from January 26 to 29, 2024.

Especially, at midnight on February 10, 2024, Da Nang city plans to organize fireworks on New Year’s Eve of the Lunar New Year at three locations: Bach Dang Square (intersection of Binh Minh 6 – Bach Dang streets); the land area of the Kim Long Nam project (opposite the East of the Administrative Center of Lien Chieu district); and the Administrative Center of Hoa Vang District.

Visitors to Da Nang during the Lunar New Year will also explore the city at night at Son Tra Night Market, Helio, and experience the nightlife along the Han River.

At the same time, tourist attractions and accommodation facilities also organize various activities to attract visitors.

Specifically, at Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area, there will be many unique activities and experiences to celebrate the New Year in the Spring Festival of 2024. Domestic and international tourists will experience the traditional Vietnamese Tet cultural space with images of square sticky rice cakes, red firecrackers, five-fruit trays, cherry blossoms, first-of-the-year lucky letters, and participate in traditional games at the Hoi An garden, bringing a distinct Vietnamese cultural flavor. Additionally, there will be a series of special art programs celebrating the Year of the Rat.

Tourists ask for calligraphy at Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park

Meanwhile, at Asia Park, 5,000 lanterns decorated to create a dazzling check-in point for tourists during the Lunar New Year. Visitors here will also experience the early spring market with 22 food stalls… And at the Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park, the Than Tai Festival will be held with many special activities on February 11, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 2024 (corresponding to the 2nd, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, and 16th days of the lunar calendar), from 8:30 am to 11:30 am each day. Tourists will experience activities such as lion and dragon dance performances, early-year prosperity picking, reverse wish line hanging, New Year’s calligraphy, and enjoy a traditional Bai Choi art performance… @Vietnamnet