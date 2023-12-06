Press Release

Atos launches sustainable digital workplace suite to help organizations reach CSR goals

Paris, France, and Dubai, UAE – December 6, 2023 – Atos today announces the launch of a new global offering designed to help enterprises reach their CSR goals. With 57% of enterprise IT’s carbon footprint attributable to workplace devices*, this service offering represents a major step forward in providing clients with access to new sustainable IT solutions.

Since the 2021 announcement of Atos’ partnership with the BSI Kitemark™ certified startup Circular Computing at COP26, Atos has expanded its portfolio and set up a comprehensive suite of more than 20 “Tech for Good” services and solutions, encompassing social value and accessibility criteria as well as data analytics and user interfaces.

The first segment in the new offering reshapes device lifecycle management. Most companies replace employee laptops every three to four years, with each new device accountable for emissions of more than 300 kg of CO 2 e (carbon dioxide equivalent)**. Atos is now working with a global network of industrial partners to offer clients lower-carbon laptop replacement options, including performance-based refresh and extended use, refurbishing, or remanufacturing.

However, to optimize IT assets it is critical to accurately measure their usage and the carbon footprint of digital behaviors. Atos’ new offering includes a set of dashboards that enable end users and executives to better monitor and improve their workplace carbon footprint.

The “Atos Tech 4 Good Assistant” application offers employees real-time feedback about their personal performance against environmental and social parameters. The assistant can recommend actions such as removing unnecessary programs, turning off the laptop or changing settings on the device. The assistant is available via Microsoft Teams or pop-up notifications, and provides a monthly performance report for each end user.

The final part of the sustainable workplace offering provides consolidated data and recommended actions to IT and CSR leaders. These recommendations allow leaders to not only closely monitor and manage their workplace carbon footprint, but also to improve the impact of the service in terms of social value and accessibility. They are designed to support CSR reporting, which is becoming an increasingly challenging task for organizations across the world.

The Atos Tech 4 Good Assistant solution already monitors more than 100 device models, applications and services, and offers 10+ dashboards to track metrics like device redeployment and improved electricity use. The offering has been co-designed with several Atos clients to ensure it meets the needs of different industries and geographies before expanding to more devices and services as it ramps up in 2024.

Alexa Van Den Bempt, Senior Vice President, Digital Business Platforms, Tech Foundations, Atos said: “I am very excited about this new offering. Not only will it help meet our clients’ monitoring and reporting needs, but we are also taking major strides towards making decarbonization more compelling, empowering employees to make the right choices for our planet.”

The Atos Group has been committed to reducing the environmental impact of activities across its worldwide value chain for more than 12 years. It has been a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes for the World and Europe for eight years, and was among the first three European IT companies to make the list. Atos has earned an “A” score for more than 10 years by the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), which rewards actions to fight global warming.

Digital Workplace is one of the strategic core activities of Atos’ Tech Foundations business line. It provides end-to-end employee experience through digital collaboration and productivity tools, as well as intelligent customer care services. In March 2023, Atos has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) for the seventh consecutive year.

* Source: SSRN, ICT sector electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions – 2020 outcome

** Source: Carbon Footprint Ltd, open Carbon Appraisal Letter following the annual audit of Circular Computing

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Tech Foundations

Tech Foundations is the Atos Group business line leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services, through decarbonized, automated and AI-enabled solutions. Its 52,000 employees advance what matters to the world’s businesses, institutions and communities. It is present in 69 countries, with an annual revenue of € 6 billion.

