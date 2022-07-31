At the end of summer, this is an interesting tourist destination near Ho Chi Minh City

At the end of July, tourist attractions began to show signs of “cooling down”. There is not much time, destinations near Ho Chi Minh City are more interested by tourists than in early summer. “Affordable” cost, convenient transportation, and time saving are some of the advantages of these locations.

Fewer customers than early summer

At a camping site in Tri An Lake (Dong Nai), many customers have booked seats since the beginning of the week. Only a few seats left this weekend.

Mr. Khanh Toan, representative of Mada Lakeview Camping, said that the average number of visitors at the campsite on two weekends is about 500. “From the beginning of the summer to now, the number of visitors has been relatively stable. At the end of the summer, in addition to the groups of friends, the campsite also welcomes more delegations of some teambuilding companies,” he said.

Campgrounds near Ho Chi Minh City have a high number of visitors on weekends. Photo: Mada Lakeview Camping .

However, visitors from the northern provinces have shown signs of decreasing compared to the beginning of the tourist season. In this month, customers in Hanoi only accounted for 5.4%, the most are still visitors from Ho Chi Minh City with the rate of 50.9% and Dong Nai with 13%.

Khanh Toan explains: “When it’s summer, tourists will have more free time. They can spend days exploring new destinations from the North to the South. My campsite is only about 1 hour from Ho Chi Minh City, 5 hours by car, so it can be incorporated into that journey.”

Besides, the cost for a two-day-one-night camping trip is not too high and there is no “screaming price” in the high season. The entrance fee is 100,000 VND/person, the tent rental will be from 150,000 VND, the costs incurred are only about 30,000-300,000 VND.

According to a survey by Zing , some camping spots around this area are also not very nice on weekends or only have space for small groups. To attract guests to stay when the tourist peak is over, the campsites plan to organize more new programs and activities.

Crowded customers on weekends

Summer is coming to an end, Nguyen Thao (Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City) and friends plan a trip to combine relaxation and stress relief at the weekend in the coastal city of Vung Tau. As a familiar destination, this time the group only rented a homestay and then had fun and cooked on the spot.

The female tourist commented that Vung Tau is an ideal destination for those who do not have much time but still want to “change the wind”. “Normally, I’ll stay here for two days and one night or go back during the day if the group is interested in going on a trip,” Thao said.

Many young people choose to rent villas and homestays in provinces and cities around Ho Chi Minh City to rest at the weekend. Photo: NVCC .

The situation of renting villas and homestays is quite stable from June to now, especially accommodation establishments located on coastal roads such as Thuy Van, Ha Long, etc.

A representative of Nhim’s House homestay said: “My guests are mainly young people. They just need a comfortable, clean place to stay away from the noise and crowd to rest on the weekend.”

Renting a homestay or villa for vacation during the holidays is a suitable type of travel for those who want to save time but still rest and relax in a new destination.

According to Vung Tau City Tourist Management and Support Center, in July, the number of tourists to the coastal city increased quite high. On average, there are about 10,000 visitors on weekdays, especially on weekends, it can welcome about 30,000-40,000 visitors per day.

Source: Zingnews